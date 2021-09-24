SRH player Testing Positive No Reason to Panic: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player T Natrajan tested positive for COVID-19 on the match day against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday (22 September). Even though strict procedures and protocols for COVID-19-related requirements were followed in the UAE, the news came as a complete surprise to the organizers and the rest of the franchises.

Despite the fact that the SRH and DC match advanced, the positive report of Natarajan has greatly concerned the organizers. Natarajan is currently asymptomatic, and his six identified close contacts have been isolated. For the players, RT-PCR testing is doing on a daily basis.

In addition, the first half of the IPL was postponed owing to an increase in COVID-19 cases in India's bio-bubble environment. Earlier, the franchises and fans had feared that the second phase of the IPL may be called off.

"Yes, we are concerned, but there is no reason to worry right now. Let us all hope for the best. "We are receiving all of the assistance in the UAE (in relation to COVID), "said a BCCI official.

Natarajan is also doing well and is following the medical team's directions. There has been no official announcement from SRH on when the pacer would be declared fit to play in the remaining six games of the IPL's UAE leg.