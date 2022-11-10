SRH May Release This player After Disappointing Show in T20 World Cup

Sunrisers Hyderabad has recently struggled in the Indian Premier League. SRH was in the headlines for firing then-skipper David Warner in the 2021 edition and during the team coach's pre-auction.

During the previous season, skipper Williamson appeared to lose his bat timing. The veteran batted only 216 runs in 13 games with an average of 19.64. In the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 also Kane Williamson failed with the bat. Sunrisers Hyderabad may release New Zealand captain Kane Williamson as a result of his poor performance in the T20 World Cup.

The IPL 2023 is only a few months away, and the mini-auction date has already been revealed. Previously, BCCI required all teams to release their players by November 15th. If the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decides to push back the planned date of December 16 by a week, the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction might be shifted to Kochi.

