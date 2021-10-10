SRH Head Coach Tom Moody Eyeing Top Position in Indian Team: Reports

Tom Moody is interested in becoming Team India's head coach after Ravi Shastri's contract expires at the end of the T20 World Cup in 2021 based on reports. Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Virendra Sehwag, and VVS Laksham are on this list, but now Tom Moody has also been added to this list. In fact, removing David Warner as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain was reportedly part of Moody's plan to take over the franchise.

For the uninitiated, Warner was sacked as SRH captain midway through the season due to the team's poor performance in the first few games.

While Moody and SRH head coach Trevor Bayliss has repeatedly stated that the decision was made to improve the team's performance. Based on reports, Moody sacked Warner to improve his chances of becoming India's next head coach.

It is believed that the Sunrisers' owners are influential figures in the BCCI, which could explain their decision to rest Warner for the past half-dozen matches and rely on youth. Warner has also been approached by a number of other IPL franchises, who have been stunned by the departure of the run-scoring machine.