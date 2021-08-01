SRH Batsman David Warner Wishes Happy Friendship Day

Australian cricketer and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s former Captain David Warner shared a picture on Instagram wishing Happy Friendship Day to his fellow SRH mates and everyone else. In the picture, we have Warner, England’s Jonny Bairstow, and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

You can see in the selfie, it is the SRH dressing room. Addressing the fact that we have players from different parts of the world playing in IPL, Warner cautioned that, “Happy friendship day everyone!! The beauty about cricket is we have friends all around the world.”

A picture from the SRH camp is sure to make everyone happy as this Australian cricketer is loved by many and especially the Sunrisers fans. He often shares Bollywood and Tollywood edits and us also seen enjoying Indian music. His fans are always entertained with videos and pictures that Warner likes to share on Instagram.

Also Read: David Warner Shares Morphed RRR Poster, Check Rashid Khan's Reply

Recently he also shared a morphed picture of the upcoming film, RRR poster. For those who are unaware, the filmmakers of RRR unveiled a new poster on Tuesday (June 29) featuring major actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. In the poster, the Telugu stars are seen riding on a motorbike. A fan page edited Warner and Williamson onto the poster. Warner later shared the picture on his Instagram page.

The sassy batsman, who is a keen social media user, often uploads intriguing photos and videos to keep his fans engaged.