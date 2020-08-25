Legendary Sprinter, the eight-time Olympic gold winner, Usain Bolt confirmed on Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus after partying with his friends in Jamaica on his 34th birthday. He took to his Twitter and shared a video and said, "Good morning everybody. I’m confirmed of COVID-19. I did a test on Saturday."

He said, "I’m trying to be responsible so I’m going to stay in, and stay away from my friends. And also, I am having no symptoms, so I am going to quarantine myself. And will wait and see what is the protocol and how should I go about quarantining myself, from the Ministry of Health. Just to be safe, I have quarantined myself, and just to take it easy. Be safe over there.” Here is the tweet.

Stay Safe my ppl 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/ebwJFF5Ka9

— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 24, 2020

According to a website, the birthday party was held on August 21 and it was attended by some of the popular celebs. Manchester City star Sterling, Bayer Leverkusen attacker Leon Bailey, and cricket legend Chris Gayle are believed to have been in attendance.

Here is the video showing Bolt celebrating his birthday.

Usain Bolt's bday party. No social distance, NO masks! 😳😠 pic.twitter.com/ogqUvk1i9r