Spotted At The Mumbai Airport Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Twinning In Monochrome

Nov 16, 2022, 15:33 IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at Mumbai airport.

Virushka dressed in matching white and black attire

In a white sweater and black pants, Anushka looked gorgeous. She completed her look with a black hat, white sneakers, and a fanny pack.

In contrast, Virat wore a white sweater, black pants, white sneakers, and a black jacket.

However, Virat Kohli's sweatshirt caught everyone's attraction. Red heart with the letter A was seen on his sweatshirt.

