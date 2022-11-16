Spotted At The Mumbai Airport Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Twinning In Monochrome
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at Mumbai airport.
Virushka dressed in matching white and black attire
In a white sweater and black pants, Anushka looked gorgeous. She completed her look with a black hat, white sneakers, and a fanny pack.
In contrast, Virat wore a white sweater, black pants, white sneakers, and a black jacket.
However, Virat Kohli's sweatshirt caught everyone's attraction. Red heart with the letter A was seen on his sweatshirt.
