Spotted: David Warner in Chennai Super Kings Jersey in IPL Finals

David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) shared a photo of himself and his daughter wearing the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey ahead of the final of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which he claimed was made by a fan and sent to him, but he later deleted it.

"I wasn't sure who to go for tonight but I could not say no to this Fan who asked me to post this!! #ipl #indi #yellow #CSK," Warner captioned the post.

However, the post invited a variety of reactions. Most netizens thought that Warner had hinted that he might join CSK next year.

However, David Warner deleted the picture and shared the original post from the 2019 IPL in the SRH jersey with his daughter and captioned it, "Here’s the original, too many people were upset. What’s your prediction for tonight, everyone. #ipl #cricket #sorry."

Warner had a difficult time for the Orange Army during the IPL 2021, appearing in eight matches and scoring 195 runs with a strike rate of 107. He lost his captaincy and was also left out of the squad. In the absence of Jonny Bairstow, he made a second-half comeback, playing only two games and returning with scores of 0 and 2.