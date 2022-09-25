Spot The Error in Ind Vs Aus Hyderabad Match Ticket

Hyderabad Cricket Association has been in the line of fire by the public and the media after several people including women were injured in a stampede at the Gymkhana Grounds two days ago.

HCA and its president Mohd Azharuddin came under heavy criticism in the way the offline and online sale of tickets was conducted in connection with the third T20 between India and Australia.

Now a section of cricket fans are criticizing the HCA for a mistake regarding the tickets. As one can see the match timings were wrongly printed on the tickets. The match is slated to start at 7 pm after the toss will be played at 6:30 PM. But HCA has printed on the tickets that the match will start at 7:30. Netizens had a field day trolling the HCA as it could not detect this even though the tickets were being sold ten days earlier.

However, HCA realized its mistake on Saturday night and an email was sent to the media about this. According to the mail, they mentioned that the match will start at 7 pm. What is even more appalling is that the HCA did not admit that the timing was wrongly printed on the tickets.

As there will be a huge rush, fans have already started queuing up in lines right from 5:30 pm, and had any fan paid attention to the time on the tickets would surely end up half an hour late for the much-awaited India Vs Australia match.

Meanwhile, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has arranged special buses for commuters heading to Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal where the match is being held.

