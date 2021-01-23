8 Sports Siblings: Meet The Famous Brothers And Sisters In Tennis, Formula 1 And Football

No matter what the sport is, it is always exciting. You will find avid fans for cricket, football, formula 1 and so on. But what also makes the sports fans happy is the pairing. There are many sports sibling pairs that became legends with their amazing game.

These are some of the most popular sports siblings:

1. Formula-One Brothers

Ralf and Michael Schumacher are the only sibling pair to win Formula One races. Michael Schumacher has won the formula-1 World Champion race, seven times. His younger brother Ralf Schumacher won his first Grand Prix in 2001.

2. Bryan Twins-Tennis

The identical twins are one of the most famous sibling pairs in sports history. Robert Charles Bryan and Michael Carl Bryan are retired American tennis duo. The brothers won multiple Olympic medals. They even won a gold medal in 2012. They won 16 grand slams, 2 Wimbledon doubles titles and were on the top of World No. 1 doubles ranking jointly for 438 weeks. Their records are endless.

3. Sedin Twins- Ice Hockey

Not many sports fans talk about the Sedin Twins. Henrik Lars Sedin and Daniel Sedin are identical twin brothers who are famous for their amazing game as professional ice hockey wingers. Henrik was famously dubbed as the ‘passer’ and Daniel as the ‘scorer.’ They won over 5 All-Star Games, 2 Olympic Gold medals and more.

4. Sonny Bill and Niall Williams

Sonny Bill Williams is a Rugby League footballer and also a heavyweight boxer. He has won the rugby union World Cup, Twice.

Sonny has a sister, Niall Williams who is a New Zealand rugby sevens player and former New Zealand international touch football captain. As part of the New Zealand rugby union sevens team, Niall won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

5. Williams Sisters- Tennis

Venus Williams and Serena Williams are tennis players from America. Collectively they won 12 Wimbledon singles titles with Venus winning five and Serena winning seven. The sisters are known for their professional rivalry. They have won 14 Grand Slam titles and three Olympics Gold Medals.

6. Klitschko Brothers- Boxing

Vitali Klitschko and Wladimir Klitschko are the famous Boxing brothers from Ukraine. The duo was prominent world heavyweight champions from 2004 to 2015. They have won many titles including 6 Heavyweight title belts. The brothers decided never to fight each other. As of 2020, the brothers collectively have 40 heavyweight title fight wins. Older brother Vitali retired from boxing in 2013.

7. Manning Brothers-Football

Peyton Williams Manning is a former American football quarterback who played in the National Football League (NFL) for 18 seasons. Manning holds many NFL records, including AP MVP awards, 6,125 Passing completions, 71,940 Passing yards and more. He was the Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year 2013.

Elisha Nelson Manning IV is Peyton’s elder brother. He played in the NFL 16 seasons with the New York Giants. He was a quarterback as well. He is known for his 4,895 Passing completions, 57,023 Passing yards. He was the recipient of Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award in 2003. He is two-time Super Bowl champion.

8. Harbaugh Brothers- Coaches

John Harbaugh and Jim Harbaugh are the famous coaches. John is an American football coach and the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League (NFL). James (Jim) is currently the head football coach of the Michigan Wolverines. This pair will always be remembered for their face-off. John was the head coach for the Baltimore Ravens and Jim was of San Francisco 49ers during the NFL match.