Sports Bodies That Banned Russia Over Ukraine Invasion

Amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, World Rugby has followed football's authorities, FIFA and UEFA, in barring Russia from its competitions.

Rugby's governing body confirmed its decision to ban Russia's national team as well as the country's domestic club teams on Tuesday.

"World Rugby has confirmed their indefinite suspension, their chances of qualifying for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France appear to be over. The global rugby family stands in solidarity with everyone affected by these deeply disturbing events and joins the global community in calling for the restoration of peace," the statement continued.

With immediate effect, World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont stated, "We have decided to suspend Russia and Belarus from the international and cross-border competition with immediate effect until further notice." We are united in our support for the people of Ukraine. "

World Rugby stated that barring Russia from their competitions and suspending their membership in the governing body was by the International Olympic Committee's recommendations (IOC).

Belarus, which has backed Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, is not a World Rugby member, but their teams have also been barred from competing.