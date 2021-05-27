Split Captaincy Best For Indian Cricket Team: Kiran More

Kiran More, the former India wicketkeeper-batsman, recently offered his thoughts on split captaincy, claiming that it may work in India. Rohit will get his turn to lead the team shortly, and that an update on Kohli might come after the England tour.

"I feel Rohit Sharma will be given an opportunity shortly. Virat Kohli, who played under the MS Dhoni captaincy, has to think about how long he wants to command the ODI and T20 teams. After the England tour, you'll learn a lot more about these decisions, " said More

He added, split captaincy can function in India. It's crucial to hear what the veteran players say regarding the Indian team's future. Captaining three teams isn't easy for Virat Kohli, and he also has to perform. And I give him credit for it because he has performed admirably in all formats while captaining and winning... but I believe there will come a point when Virat Kohli will say, 'Enough is enough, let Rohit lead.'

Also Read: Smriti Mandhanna is Winning Hearts, Find Out Why

The Indian team is currently in quarantine in Mumbai for the World Test Championship final match on June 18 against New Zealand in England.