Spinny® Associate Sponsor For TATA IPL 2022 On Disney+ Hotstar

India’s leading pre-owned car retailing platform, Spinny announced its association with Disney+ Hotstar as an associate sponsor for the TATA IPL 2022. The key objective behind the association is to build brand awareness, connect with the target audience & educate consumers about its brand vision of helping young Indians realise their dreams and aspirations, by providing a simple and delightful car buying and selling experience.

Over the last few years, Spinny has made significant investments on setting up the right processes and procedures to make pre-owned car buying & selling experience simple and delightful for every customer. Its focus has always been on ensuring each customer gets hassle-free car ownership experience that includes exchanging or upgrading their car. During this period, Spinny’s marketing playbook has been focussed on organic discovery of the platform and most importantly referral from customers who have experienced its platform. Additionally, Spinny has focused on Radio as an effective reach vehicle for their target audiences.

Also Read: Game Ladke Ladkiyon ka Nahin, Stamina ka Hota Hai

Speaking on the association, Suvid Bajaj, Head of Marketing – Spinny, said: “We are pleased to associate with Disney+ Hotstar for TATA IPL 2022. We believe that the IPL offers a great opportunity to connect with young Indians and drive significant awareness and preference for our brand proposition. We intend to leverage the association by highlighting our key offerings & services via a fresh approach for the category.”

Having served over 1 lakh customers so far, Spinny’s service includes benefits of quality via its 200-point inspection, 5-Day Money-back Guarantee, Fixed Price Assurance and One-year Warranty. Besides, Sell Right by Spinny offers the best value for a used car as there are no middlemen and the benefit of a better price goes directly to the seller, together with services such as doorstep car inspection and instant payment. Thanks to its full-stack model, the cars remain in Spinny’s custody till their transfer to the new owner.

In December 2021, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar partnered with Spinny as a strategic investor and a lead brand ambassador. Sports icon, PV Sindhu, a believer & a customer of Spinny would also be a part of a series of marketing initiatives focused on realizing the aspirations of a billion car dreams.