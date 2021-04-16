SpeedForce Football Academy Crowned Mini HFL Champions

Hyderabad: SpeedForce Football Academy (SFA) defeated Blitz FC 2-1 in a closely contested final of Hyderabad FC presents Mini HFL - III. This is the 3rd Hyderabad Football League tournament in the year that Hyderabad FC has promoted in their continuous efforts to promote grassroots football for all age groups.

Sayeed Lahmadi scored both the goals in the finals for the winners. Earlier, SFA beat Invincibles FC and Blitz FC defeated Zodiac FC in the semi-finals. Mohd. Ahtesham (SFA) won the Golden Boot by scoring 19 goals. Ibrahim Alkatheri (SFA) was declared the Golden Ball winner for the tournament and Vishruth Pulluru (Blitz FC) was awarded the Golden Glove.

Hyderabad FC’s Sujay Sharma (Director of Football), Thangboi Singto (Asst. Coach & Technical Director) and Shameel Chembakath (Reserves & U18 Coach) were the guests of honors for the finals and gave away awards to the winners.