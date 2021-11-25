South African Cricketer Morne Morkel And English Cricketer Dawid Malan Launch Nfts With Colexion

New Delhi: Colexion, the world’s largest Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace, is almost every day adding a feather in its cap by signing up with sports stars of international acclaim. South African cricketer Morne Morkel and English cricketer Dawid Johannes Malan are the latest to have joined hands with Colexion to make their debut in the NFT marketplace.

“Digital investment is the new craze and there could not be a better platform for cricketers like us to stay close to our admirers. I am looking forward to an interesting engagement with my fans on the Colexion platform,” said Morkel, who has played franchise cricket in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has represented the Delhi Daredevils, Rajasthan Royals, and Kolkata Knight Riders.



NFTs are cryptographic tokens that are created on a blockchain. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, they cannot be replaced or interchanged and so are greatly attracting celebrities across the world who want to monetize their unique achievements and capabilities.

Dawid Johannes Malan is an English cricketer who plays for England and Yorkshire and played for the Punjab Kings in the IPL. Recently, he has been ranked second in the ICC T20I batsman rankings and has achieved the highest ever rating in the format.

“My fans should not miss out on this great opportunity to connect with me. They should grab my digital collectibles at the earliest” said, Malan.

Colexion is the digital NFT marketplace of World Trade Company (WTC), which was founded in July 2020, and is currently one of the biggest Blockchain-based companies in the UAE. Within a few months of its launch in India, the company has been able to rope in many celebrities of national and international acclaim.

Soon after signing up with the out-and-out fast bowler Morkel and left-handed batsman and leg-spin bowler Malan; Abhay Aggarwal, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Colexion, said the company has already begun designing Unique NFTs for the cricketers. “It is a pride to have them on board. We will create interesting digital spaces for them to engage with their fans.”