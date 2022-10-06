South African All-Rounder Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup 2022

T20 World Cup 2022: Huge blow for the South Africa team as all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius was ruled out of the ODI series against India as well as the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday (October 6).

Pretorius was ruled out after breaking his left thumb in the third T20I against India earlier this week in Indore. Pacer Marco Jansen has been called up to the South African team for the ODI series against India, but a decision on Pretorius' replacement in the T20 World Cup squad has yet to announce.

"All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against India and the proceeding ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a fracture of his left thumb," said Cricket South Africa

#PROTEAS SQUAD UPDATE 🚨 All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against India and the proceeding ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a fracture of his left thumb.#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/SZqvx0x5Ro — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 6, 2022

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: Jasprit Bumrah Gives Fitting Reply To Trolls With Cryptic Message