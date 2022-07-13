South Africa Team Has Less Chances To Qualify For World Cup 2023, Know Why

South Africa's chances of qualifying for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 have taken a significant blow after they withdrew from the three-match ODI series against Australia scheduled for January 2023.

South Africa and Australia have to play three one-day internationals as part of the ICC Super League, which decides direct qualifying for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. South Africa is presently ranked 11th in the Super League points system and Australia is now ranked eighth in the Super League rankings, with 70 points after 12 games. However, the top eight teams will get direct entry into the competition.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has requested Cricket Australia (CA) that the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series be rescheduled so that it does not conflict with their new domestic T20 league. On the other hand, CA was unable to secure dates, and CEO Nick Hockley stated that the summer cricket schedule was full.

CA CEO Hockley was also disappointed that the Proteas would be unable to participate in the ODI series against Australia. He also says that CA is excited to welcome the Proteas for the three-match Test series.