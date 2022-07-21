South Africa T20 League Start Date, Franchise Owners, Players and Other Details

South African T20 League is on the way with exciting matches. There will be six new teams, and it is known that these teams are owned by the IPL owners. Former South African captain Graeme Smith has been chosen as league commissioner. He welcomed the six teams to the league and stated that the teams' engagement demonstrates that South Africa is still valued in the cricketing eco-system.

6️⃣ Franchises

6️⃣ Home venues

1️⃣ World Class event



Something BIG is coming...🏏

Here are the other details regarding the South African T20 League:

When will the South African T20 start?

League Commissioner, Graeme Smith mentioned that the league will start in 2023.

SA T20 League Teams, Venues and owners:

Mumbai Indians bought the Cape Town team.

Lucknow Super Giants owners got the Durban team.

The Gqeberha [formerly Port Elizabeth] team went to the owners of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

the owners of Rajasthan Royals have got the team based in Paarl.

JSW Sports, the co-owners of Delhi Capitals, bought the Pretoria side.

Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited picked up the Johannesburg franchise.

Which players will play in the league?

All South African players, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, and other players from T20 leagues such as the CPL, BBL, and PSL are likely to compete in the competition. Pakistani players may also compete in the SA league.

Can Indian players play in the South Africa T20 League?

Indian players will not compete in other T20 leagues because the BCCI will not allow the players to compete in overseas T20 leagues.

Rules

South Africa's new T20 League is likely to have four overseas players in the playing XI like the IPL.