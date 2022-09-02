South Africa T20 League Name and Auction Date Details

The league's commissioner, former South Africa captain Graeme Smith, revealed that Cricket South Africa's new franchise-based T20 league is named "SA20."

The six franchises, Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Paarl, Port Elizabeth, and Pretoria, were all purchased by Indian Premier League owners. In addition to the best South African players, foreign players like Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler, Jason Holder, and Moeen Ali also signed up for the league.

Here are the complete details regarding the South African T20 League.

What is South Africa's T20 league name?

The league commissioner Smith has announced that the T20 league name is SA20.

When will the SAT20 start?

The SAT20 league is to be played in January-February 2023.

SAT20 league auction date?

The player auction for the SAT20 league is set to take place on September 19.

What is the purse value of each franchise?

The teams will have a total purse of $2 million and will be able to use the money left over after pre-auction signings to sign more players during the auctions.

How many players can a franchise buy?

A franchise can register up to 17 players, including up to seven international players and ten South Africans. The franchisees were permitted to recruit five players during the pre-auction period: one South African international, one South African domestic, and three foreign players.