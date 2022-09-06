South Africa Announces 15- Member Squad For T20 World Cup 2022

Cricket South Africa has announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is slated to begin on October 16 in Australia.

Bavuma has completely recovered from the injury that he sustained during the T20I series against India in June, and is fit to lead the World Cup team. On the other hand, Rassie van der Dussen dropped from the squad due to injury. During the second Test against England, Van van Dussen fractured his left index finger while fielding. He expected to be gone for up to six weeks after consulting with a specialist.

T Stubbs will make his World Cup debut and Rilee Rossouw got a place in the squad. T Stubbs has played in CSA T20, IPL team Mumbai Indians roped him as a replacement.

Squad:

T Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), A Markram, T Stubbs, H Klaasen, D Miller, R Hendricks, A Nortje, K Rabada, L Ngidi, R Rossouw, D Pretorius, W Parnell, T Shamsi, K Maharaj

Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo.



