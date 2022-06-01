New Delhi: Sourav Ganguly has resigned from the post of president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Several media reports have emerged claiming Ganguly has quit the top post at the Indian Cricket Board. He has been the president of the BCCI since 2019. The following cryptic tweet from the former Indian skipper led to the media frenzy.

“Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life,” tweeted Sourav Ganguly.

“2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today,” said Ganguly.

Sourav Ganguly is the 39th anc current BCCI chief and his term is ending in September this year. The tweet further led to speculations that 49-year-old Sourav Ganguly is joining politics. Last month, Ganguly met the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requesting her to provide the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) an alternative land to construct a stadium instead of the one given to it. The state government allotted a piece of land to the Cricket Association of Bengal at Khel Nagari at Dumurjola in Howrah district.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had food at the former Indian skipper’s residence in South Kolkata on May 6. Sourav Ganguly had told the reporters that there was nothing political in the family dinner. The BCCI president said he had known the Home Minister since 2018 and ‘Bohu kotha rote’ (many speculations are rife) about Amit Shah’s dinner at his home. He even said that he was working with Union Minister’s son Jay Shah in the Indian Cricket Board.

There are speculations that Ganguly, who at one time had been fondly dubbed “Prince of Calcutta” for his cricketing prowess, could join TMC or BJP. Some media reports also suggest that Ganguly could be given a Rajya Sabha seat by either political party.

Amid speculations of Sourav Ganguly quitting the top job, BCCI secretary Jay Shah told news agency ANI that the former Indian skipper is still BCCI president and “Sourav Ganguly has not resigned as the president of BCCI.”