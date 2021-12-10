Sourav Ganguly Put The Blame on Virat Kohli, Check His Justification

Sourav Ganguly, president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has spoken out on why they replaced Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain with Virat Kohli.

According to Ganguly, the Indian selectors opted to give up the ODI captaincy to Rohit because they did not want to have two white-ball captains.

"It's a decision made jointly by the BCCI and the selectors. Actually, the BCCI had asked Virat to continue as T20I captain, but he refused. And the selectors did not think it was appropriate to have two different captains for two white-ball forms, "said Ganguly.

"As a result, it was agreed that Virat would remain, Test captain, while Rohit would take over as white-ball captain. I personally spoke to Virat Kohli as President, and the head of selectors has also spoken to him, "he continued.

"We have complete trust in Rohit Sharma's leadership ability, and Virat will continue to captain the Test team. We, at the BCCI, feel convinced that Indian cricket is in capable hands. We salute Virat Kohli for his leadership in the white-ball format, "the BCCI chief continued.

Kohli has led India in 95 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), with 65 of them ending in victory. Under his guidance, India reached the final of the ICC Champions Trophy and the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup under his guidance.