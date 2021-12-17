Sourav Ganguly Hints At Sachin Tendulkar's Comeback

Sourav Ganguly, former Indian captain, and current BCCI president have hinted that Sachin Tendulkar may return to Team India, although in a different position.

The BCCI recently appointed Rahul Dravid as Team India's coach, a move that was lauded by fans and analysts. Furthermore, VVS Laxman was charged with leading the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

After this, fans also expected that if Sachin Tendulkar returns to the team, it will help the team.

Ganguly also hinted at the same point in a recent interview with journalist Boria Majumdar's show 'Backstage with Boria."

Also Read: Here's Why #NationStandsWithDada is Trending On Twitter

"Sachin is clearly a different person. He doesn't want to be a part of it. I'm sure there can't be any greater news than Sachin's involvement with Indian cricket in whatever capacity. That certainly has to be sorted out in what way. Because there is much too much conflict everywhere. Correct or wrong, the term 'conflict' keeps popping out of the window in everything you do, some of which I find completely unrealistic. So you must choose the best strategy to keep the greatest players engaged in the game. And, at some point, Sachin will find a way to participate in Indian cricket, "Ganguly said.

However, there is still some time for fans to see Sachin's return.