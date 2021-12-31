Sourav Ganguly Discharged From Hospital After Recovering From Covid

Sourav Ganguly, president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former India captain, has been discharged from the hospital in Kolkata following his Covid -19 treatment. Ganguly will be in house isolation for 14 days.

Ganguly has been under treatment for five days. The Covid test results came back negative today, and all of his parameters are normal, doctors said.

Earlier, after testing positive, the former India cricketer was hospitalised at the Woodlands hospital on December 27.

Ganguly was hospitalised twice earlier this year and had emergency angioplasty due to cardiac problems.