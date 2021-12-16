Sourav Ganguly Breaks Silence Over Virat Kohli's Statement

Sourav Ganguly, head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has finally broken his silence on Virat Kohli's statements on the ODI leadership controversy in a news conference before departing for South Africa.

It is known that in the press conference, Kohli denied Ganguly's statement that he asked him not to relinquish the T20I captaincy and also said that there had been no previous discussion with him about the change in ODI captaincy.

Kohli stated, " I was approached one and a half hours before the Test Series selection meeting on December 8, and there had been no prior communication with me since I said my choice on T20I leadership. "

"When I stepped down as T20I captain, I addressed the BCCI and informed them of my choice, as well as laid out my case in front of them. I explained why I wanted to step down as T20 captain, and my point of view was well appreciated. But they did not ask me to resign as T20 captain, "Kohli added.

With Kohli openly contradicting Ganguly's comments, several players in the Indian cricket community have asked the BCCI to clarify the matter.

Ganguly declared in his first statement after Kohli's statements that he will not make any further comments and that the subject will be handled by the board.

The BCCI president said News18, "I have nothing to say. The BCCI will handle it properly. "