Sourav Calls This Cricketer Outstanding Player of IPL 2022

So far, there have been several notable performances in the 15th season of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Jos Buttler has already recorded three centuries. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are the leading wicket-takers.

However, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has selected a young pacer as the exceptional face of the league thus far. Ganguly praised Sunrisers Hyderabad fast-bowler Umran Malik, who can routinely bowl at speeds above 150kph.

"Oh, it's fascinating; I'm watching [the IPL]. Any team can win, and everyone is doing admirably. The Gujrat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, the two new teams, are performing well. Umran Malik's bowling has been impressive. Umesh Yadav and Khalil Ahmed have also bowled effectively. So far, Umran Malik has been the league's most memorable face. Ganguly stated.

Umran has previously stated that "speed is something that comes easily to me. This year, I'm focusing on hitting the proper spots. I used to bowl quickly. I simply want to make Jammu and Kashmir and the entire country proud. I just want to do well. "