Sony Pictures Sports Network Reignites Love For Volleyball

Mumbai: Known for bringing to life some of the most endearing and impactful campaigns, Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) embarks on a yet another journey with the launch of its latest campaign ‘Prime Volleyball Jahaan, Public Wahaan’ ahead of the Rupay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 (PVL). The campaign film will be launched in four languages – English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across the Sony Sports channels.

A popular sport, volleyball is played across the length and breadth of the country. With the launch of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23, SPSN will further strengthen its reputation of bringing the best sporting properties to the Indian audience and aims to encourage the youth of the country with its multi-lingual feed to not only watch the tournament but also to take up the sport more actively.

The ‘Prime Volleyball Jahaan, Public Wahaan’ campaign is based on the premise that every Indian has either grown up playing or watching volleyball at some stage of their life. Wherever volleyball is played, it attracts and engages an audience across demographics is the core insight that drives the campaign. The film is conceptualized by Sony Pictures Sports Network and executed in synergy with the sports marketing firm, Baseline Ventures, who are the co-owners & are exclusively marketing the league.

The ‘Prime Volleyball Jahaan, Public Wahaan’ campaign film showcases a group of young children, enjoying a game of volleyball in a small society, who call in the top volleyball players of the country to play a match. Indian volleyball players like the current captain of the national team, Karthik along with Jerome Vinith, Ashwal Rai, Deepesh Sinha, G.S Akhin, Naveen Raja, Ajithlal and Hari Prasad join in the game and are seen showcasing their skills on the court. The players engage the audience with their brilliant performance and are cheered on by a diverse set of spectators. SPSN aims to bring to life the nostalgia that the Indian audience has for the sport of volleyball through this slice of life campaign and spike the ball for an exciting season of the upcoming RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23.

Watch RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 (PVL) 2022, LIVE and Exclusive on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) from February 5, 2022