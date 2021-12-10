Sold For Crores Without Auction, Why do IPL Teams Want this Player?

After the franchises announced their retention players list, there was a huge demand for the star players who were in the auction. It is known that most of the franchises released their core players.

There were many players like Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, David Warner, and KL Rahul who were in the auction. Out of all those, Chahal will be the luckiest player who might be sold for crores.

It is known that in the IPL 2022 season, there will be 10 teams. Eight teams have announced their retained player lists, and the new teams, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, must do the same. As per BCCI guidelines, the new teams have to retain three players: two Indians and one overseas player.

Based on sources, the new teams are in a war to retain Yuzvendra Chahal. Chahal, who has been part of RCB since 2014, has had an amazing IPL career. He played 114 matches and took 139 wickets, with an average of 22.28. As he played many match-winning games for the team, the franchises are looking forward to retaining the player.

If the new teams buy him, he will get more money than what he earned in the RCB.