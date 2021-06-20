Sneh Rana First Indian Woman Cricketer to Achieve This Test Feat

Jun 20, 2021, 08:24 IST
IND Women vs ENG Women: Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, and Shafali Verma excel

In their one-off Test match at Edgbaston, the Indian women gave England a tough battle, and the match was drawn. Indian batswomen managed to chase England's lead in the second innings after being bowled out for 231 runs in the first. They took a 179-run lead in the match as they chased England's 396-run total. Some players gave outstanding performances. Shafali Verma did magic with the bat, while Sneh Rana dazzled with her all-round performance.

On her Test debut, Rana became the first Indian woman and the fourth overall to hit 50 runs and take four wickets. Rana struck a half-century in India's second innings after taking 4/131. At 80, she is still unbeaten and has formed an important combination with Taniya Bhatia.

On the final day of the one-off women's Test between India and England, the visitors defied the home side's attack to reach 344 for 8 in their second innings after following on.

In the second innings, Rana top-scored with 80 runs off 154 balls. Rana and Taniya Bhatia (44 not out) put up 144 runs for the ninth wicket in 30.4 overs, frustrating the England bowlers.

