Smriti Mandhanna is Winning Hearts, Find Out Why

Smriti Mandhana, the women's opener for India, shared a throwback video of her "morning rituals" on social media on Wednesday. On Instagram, the 24-year-old posted an old video of herself driving a roller on green grass. The youthful star has over four million followers there.

Mandhana is a member of India's squad for the upcoming tour to England, where the two teams will play three One-Day Internationals, as many T20Is, and a single Test match. The series will begin with a Test match on June 16 and conclude on July 15 with the third and final T20I match. The Indian contingent is likely to fly to the United Kingdom soon for the complete tour.

Mandhana, who debuted in ODIs in 2013, is one of three women's senior team players to be awarded a Grade A contract by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).