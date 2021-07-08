Smriti Mandhana's Witty Response To Love Vs Arranged Marriage Question

Indian women’s cricket team comprises a group of multifaceted personalities. Be it Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, or Harmanpreet Kaur, they always inspire fans in some way or the other. Not just their game, these cricketers often give a peek into their day-to-day lives too, thanks to social media.

Opening batswoman Smriti Mandhana and skipper Mithali Raj scripted the team's first win on their England tour. In the third ODI of the tour, India defeated England by four wickets on July 4. Smriti was one run short of a half-century with a 49-run inning.

The cricketer has once again grabbed the headlines after one of her old tweets is trending on social media. During the COVID-19-break last year, Mandhana held an interactive session with fans, which was well-received and fans bombarded her with questions ranging from cricket to fashion. One of her fans asked whether she would choose an arranged marriage or a love marriage.

