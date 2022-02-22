Smriti Mandhana's Stunning Catch in India Vs New Zealand Women

The fourth women's ODI between India and New Zealand on Tuesday was reduced to 20 overs due to rain. Despite the delay, the game at Queenstown's John Davies Oval delivered some high-octane action. Earlier, India won the toss and chose to bat first against hosts New Zealand.

For the first wicket, Devine and Suzie Bates had put on a half-century partnership, with the skipper being the aggressor, striking six boundaries in his 24-ball 32.

Smriti Mandhana, who was standing at point, took a stunning catch and removed Devine off Renuka Singh's bowling at the end of the powerplay. Devine's cut shot went slightly into the air into the point area, where Mandhana dived to left, holding the catch securely with both hands.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Amelia Kerr maintained her batting exploits with a 33-ball 68 as India Women faced the tough job of chasing down a big total of 192 in 20 overs. The visitors didn't get off to a good start, as the top four batters were out in the fifth inning with only 19 runs on the board. India was all-out for 128