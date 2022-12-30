Smriti Mandhana Nominated for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year Award

New Delhi: India opener Smriti Mandhana is nominated for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year award for 2022. She is the only Indian player across women and men category to receive this honour.

Earlier, the stylish batsman Mandhana was honoured with the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy for winning the women's cricketer of the year award in 2018 and 2021.

For the ICC nominees for the Cricketer of the Year honour, Mandhana will face competition from England's Nat Sciver, New Zealand's Amelia Kerr and Australia opener Beth Mooney.

In the men’s category, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, England Test captain Ben Stokes, Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza and New Zealand Test captain Tim Southee are the nominees for the Men's Cricketer of the Year award.

Mandhana showed her incredible prowess in international cricket for the second year running. The stylish opener was the highest run-getter in T20Is (594 runs) and the second-highest in ODIs (696 runs) for India in 2022.

(With PTI inputs)

