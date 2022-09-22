Smriti Mandhana Latest Record in India Women Vs England W

India won the ODI series after 23 years against England at the St. Lawrence Ground in Canterbury. During the second one-day international, India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana became the fastest Indian to achieve the 3000-run mark in women's ODI cricket.

Smriti Mandhana began the series with a sensational 91 from 99 balls in Hove, helping India win by seven wickets on Sunday.

Smriti Mandhana became the fastest Indian women's player and the third fastest Indian overall, after only Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli. While Dhawan took 72 innings to reach 3000 ODI runs, Kohli took 75 innings. Mandhana needed one more inning than Kohli, reaching the milestone in her 76th.

Smriti Mandhana has five centuries and 24 half-centuries in the format and is the third Indian women's player to reach the 3000-run barrier in the game, behind Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur.

