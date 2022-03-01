Smriti Mandhana Injury Update: Check What BCCI Has To Say

Smriti Mandhana, India's opening batter, has been cleared of the major head injury after being struck in the head by a bouncer ahead of the World Cup.

BCCI clarified that the left-handed batsman is in good spirits and will participate in India's ongoing preparations for the flagship tournament.

Mandhana was hit in the head by a Shabnim Ismail bouncer during a Women's World Cup 2022 warm-up match against South Africa.

The team doctor then examined the left-handed hitter, who retired injured after an over and a half. According to the medical professionals, Mandhana experienced no concussion symptoms and left the area as a precaution.

Mandhana then did not play throughout South Africa's innings. On Sunday, India won against South Africa by two runs in a warm-up match.