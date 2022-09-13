Smriti Mandhana Hints at Missing WBBL

Women's Big Bash League: India's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is considering withdrawing from the Women's Big Bash League to manage her workload and be in good condition for national duty.

"I believe it's about controlling a little bit of the physical component more than the mental part," Mandhana said in a virtual media session ahead of the second T20.

"Definitely, I'll be thinking about pulling out of the WBBL because I don't want to miss out on playing for India or have any niggles when I play for India because I want to give my 100% when I play international cricket. Definitely, I'll be thinking about playing or pulling out of the Big Bash," she says.

Mandhana, on the other hand, seems unconcerned about her increasingly hectic schedule.

"And now I can't complain that we have a lot of cricket on the table; as female players, we always desired this kind of schedule for ourselves. I'm extremely delighted to be playing so much cricket, and I've got my family here, like my mother, who is here for the Hundred as well. So it also helps to be in a good frame of mind, and the teammates have been fantastic. It's almost as though we're a family. "