Smriti Mandhana Birthday Special: Check Out The Top Records Of This Indian Cricketer

Smriti Mandhana, who represents the women's national squad, is celebrating her 25th birthday today. She was born on July 18, 1996. This adorable girl becomes a beast and smashes boundaries across the cricket field.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India awarded her the Best Women's International Cricketer award in 2018. Her entire family is involved in sports in different areas.

Smriti Mandhana has played for India at the highest level in three Tests, 51 One-Day Internationals, and 81 Twenty20 Internationals since her debut in 2013.

Mandhana was selected for Maharashtra's Under-15 squad at the age of nine, and when she was eleven, she was selected for the Maharashtra Under-19s team, and there was no looking back from then as she seized all the opportunities that came her way, making her debut for India in April 2013.

Smriti Mandhana was last seen during the third T20I against England, where she scored 51 runs off 70 balls.