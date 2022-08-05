Smriti Mandhana Becomes Second Opener After Rohit Sharma To Achieve This Milestone

India's swashbuckling opener Smriti Mandhana has created a milestone and became the country's second T20I opener to achieve this feat. In the last game against Barbados in the Commonwealth Games 2022 cricket event in Birmingham, Mandhana reached this milestone. She became the second T20I opener to score 2,000 runs after Rohit Sharma.

Mandhana has 2,004 runs in 79 innings pitched, an average of 27.45. She has 14 half-centuries at this position, with the highest being 86.

Rohit Sharma is a successful T20I opener for India. He has scored 2,973 runs at an average of 33.03 in 96 innings as an opener. At this point, he has four centuries and 22 half-centuries, with a high of 118.

Also Read: AUS vs IND: Both Teams To Play a Match In Hyderabad On This Date

In the final group stage match, India defeated Barbados by 100 runs and qualified for the semi-finals. India will face off against England on August 6.