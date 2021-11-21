SL vs WL: West Indies Player Jeremy Solozano Hospitalised After Nasty Blow On Field

In the first Test series between the West Indies and Sri Lanka, the West Indies debutant, Jeremy Solozano, was taken to the hospital after being hit on the head while fielding at forward short leg. The strike was so powerful that Solozano had to be stretchered off the field.

The terrible occurrence occurred on the fourth ball of the 24th over during the first session of the first Test at Galle Stadium on day one.

Roston Chase struck Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne with a short delivery. In response, Karunaratne hit a strong pull shot off the back foot straight at Solozano, which struck the fielder flush on the helmet grill.

Windies Cricket tweeted that " Injury Update Debutant Jeremy Solozano was stretchered off the field after receiving a blow to his helmet while fielding. He has been taken to the hospital for scans. We are hoping for a speedy recovery. We’ll update you once we hear more. Shai Hope is the substitute fielder at this time. "

🚨Injury Update 🚨 Debutant Jeremy Solozano was stretchered off the field after receiving a blow to his helmet while fielding. He has been taken to the hospital for scans. We are hoping for a speedy recovery 🙏🏽#SLvWI pic.twitter.com/3xD6Byz1kf — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 21, 2021

Cricket fans are praying for his speedy recovery. On the other hand, Sri Lanka is 110/0 after 41 overs after deciding to bat first, with Karunaratne (59 not out) and Pathum Nissanka (43 not out) at the crease.