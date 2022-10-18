SL vs UAE: Chennai Origin Player Scripts History In T20 World Cup 2022

T20 World Cup 2022: Chennai-born player, Karthik Meiyappan, a 22-year-old is playing for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the ongoing mega event. Karthik Meiyappan becomes the first player to achieve this feat in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. He is the first player to collect a hat trick in the Australia-hosted T20 World Cup in 2022.

In the qualifier match against UAE and Sri Lanka, he picked three crucial wickets; Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, and Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka to record his first hat-trick.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) put up an excellent bowling effort in the middle overs, allowing Sri Lanka to conclude the first innings at 152/8 after 20 overs. In the T20 World Cup 2022, Karthik Meiyappan was the first bowler to take

After Brett Lee (2007), Curtis Campher (2021), Wanindu Hasaranga (2021), and Kagiso Rabada (2021), Meiyappan is the fifth bowler to record a hat-trick at the T20 World Cup.

In men's World Cups, Meiyappan is the only player from an associate team to get a hat-trick against a Test side (T20Is or ODIs).

