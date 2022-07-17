SL vs PAK: Babar Azam Surpasses Virat Kohli's Record To Become Fastest Asian Batsmen

Pakistan captain Babar Azam scored his 10,000th international run on Day 2 of the first Test against Sri Lanka. He surpassed the milestone in 228. Overall, he is the sixth fastest player to reach the milestone and the fastest Asian hitter. In this regard, Babar outperformed his Indian rival, Virat Kohli, who had 10000 international runs in 232 innings.

Only Indian and Pakistani players dominate the top five among Asians, with Sunil Gavaskar, Javed Miandad, and Sourav Ganguly reaching the milestone in 243, 248, and 253 innings, respectively.

Fastest Asian Players To Reach 10000 Runs In International Cricket

Player- Innings

Babar Azam- 228

Virat Kohli- 232

Sunil Gavaskar- 243

Javed Miandad- 248

Sourav Ganguly- 253

In terms of Kohli, the former Indian captain has already collected approximately 23700 runs in his international career. Meanwhile, West Indies icon Vivian Richards tops the record in this category, concluding his remarkable career with 10,000 runs in only 206 innings.

Fastest Player To Reach 10000 Runs In International Cricket

Player- Innings

Viv Richards- 206

Hashim Amla- 217

Brian Lara- 220

Joe Root- 222

Babar Azam- 228