Sivagangai Youth Arrested For Streaming IPL Matches For Free Through Own App

In a recent incident, a young man was arrested for creating a new app to watch IPL cricket for free. In 2021, Star Sports TV executive Kadaram Thuppa from Hyderabad filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police. He said that unknown people had stolen the link and were broadcasting the IPL matches for free. Following that, an inquiry was launched by the police, led by Assistant Inspector Ravinder.

The person, identified as Ramamurthy, (29) of Kanjirangal Village in Tamilnadu's Sivagangai district. He created a different app that allows you to watch the IPL series for free. Some of the firms' advertising is also claimed to have been aired. The police apprehended Ramamurthy and brought him before the Sivagangai First Magistrate's Court.

On the other hand, the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is ongoing in India. So far, 31 league games have concluded. Star Sports has paid Rs 16,347 crore for the rights to broadcast the IPL season on television. The agreement is valid from 2018 until 2022. However, the number of TV watchers this year was lower compared to the previous year.