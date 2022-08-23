Sita Ramam Actress Is A Die-Hard Fan Of This Cricketer

Dulquer Salamaan and Mrunal Thakur's latest hit film, Sita Ramam, has set the box office on fire. Sita Ramam recently held a Q&A session on Twitter in which her fans asked her a variety of questions about her films and personal life.

A fan asked her who is her favourite cricketer in India. "VK always! she replied". Fans like her answer, and it has now been retweeted over 500 times and is steadily increasing.

VK always! — Mrunal Thakur (@mrunal0801) August 22, 2022

After her reply, the old pictures of Mrunal Thakur supporting Virat Kohli started surfacing on social media platforms. In those pictures, Mrunal Thakur was seen cheering and wearing an Indian jersey. She captioned the pictures as "Go Indiaaa @ViratKohli I Love You."

Netizens referred to Mrunal Thakur as one of Virat Kohli's biggest fan girls.