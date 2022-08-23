Sita Ramam Actress Is A Die-Hard Fan Of This Cricketer
Dulquer Salamaan and Mrunal Thakur's latest hit film, Sita Ramam, has set the box office on fire. Sita Ramam recently held a Q&A session on Twitter in which her fans asked her a variety of questions about her films and personal life.
A fan asked her who is her favourite cricketer in India. "VK always! she replied". Fans like her answer, and it has now been retweeted over 500 times and is steadily increasing.
VK always!
— Mrunal Thakur (@mrunal0801) August 22, 2022
After her reply, the old pictures of Mrunal Thakur supporting Virat Kohli started surfacing on social media platforms. In those pictures, Mrunal Thakur was seen cheering and wearing an Indian jersey. She captioned the pictures as "Go Indiaaa @ViratKohli I Love You."
Shout-Out To One Of The Biggest Fangirls Of Virat Kohli - @mrunal0801 🙌@imVkohli • #ViratKohli𓃵 • #ViratGang pic.twitter.com/7ngIethncX
— ViratGang (@ViratGang) August 23, 2022
Also Read: Shubman Gill Breaks Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar's Record
Netizens referred to Mrunal Thakur as one of Virat Kohli's biggest fan girls.
Mrunal another kohli cult fangirl pic.twitter.com/X9Jo2oSyX3
— • (@KohlifiedGal) August 23, 2022