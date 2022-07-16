Singapore Open 2022: PV Sindhu Defeats Saena Kawakami, Enters Finals

Indian badminton player PV Sindhu defeated Japan's Saena Kawakami 21-15, 21-7, and entered the Singapore Open 2022 finals. This is the first Super 500 and above final of the year for the two-time Olympic medalist. It's also her first final at the Singapore Open.

In the first round, Sindhu earned five-game points and won the first game with a score of 21-15. She got off to a fast start in the second game, the Indian player kept going and built a 17-5 advantage. Kawakami's unforced mistakes had actually made things simpler for Sindhu. And that was undoubtedly an advantage for Sindhu, who won the semi-finals in straight sets, 21-7.

FINALS FOR SINDHU 🔥👑@Pvsindhu1 puts up exemplary performance to comfortably beat 🇯🇵's S Kawakami 21-15, 21-7 in just 31 minutes and cruise through to the summit clash of #SingaporeOpen2022 ✅



Go for 🥇 champ!#SingaporeOpenSuper500#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/douunXYItC — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 16, 2022

Earlier, in the quarterfinals, she came from behind to defeat world No. 19 Han Yue 17-21, 21-11, 21-19.