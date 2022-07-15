Singapore Open 2022: PV Sindhu Beats Han Yue, Enters Semi-Finals

Indian badminton and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu, has advanced to the semi-finals of the Singapore Open 2022 after defeating Chinese player Han Yue with a score of 17-21, 21-11, 21-19.

The match lasted more than an hour on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the Singapore Open Super 500 Tournament. The World No. 7 struggled early in the opening game as Han was clinical with her placement and grabbed the first round, but the Indian recovered impressively to take the second and secure the deal, 17-21, 21-11, 21-19 in 62 minutes.

This was Sindhu's first semifinal appearance since the Thailand Open in May, and it remains to be seen if she can go all the way in her penultimate event before the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Also Read: Fans Questions BCCI Why Sanju Samson Dropped For IND vs WI Series

Sindhu will play against unseeded Saena Kawakami, the Japanese world No. 38 who overcame Thailand's sixth seed, Pornpawee Chochuwong, 21-17, 21-19.

On the other hand, Saina Nehwal and HS Pranaoy are out of the tournament as they lost their quarter-final matches. Saina Nehwal was defeated by the Japanese player Ohara by 13-21, 21-15, and 20-22. Kodai Naraoka of Japan defeated HS Pranoy in the Singapore Open Super 500 Tournament.