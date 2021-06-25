Simone Halep to Miss Wimbledon Over Calf Injury

Simone Halep confirmed on Friday that she will not defend her Wimbledon ladies singles title due to a calf injury.

Halep withdrew from the claycourt event in Rome in May after injuring her calf in the second-round match against Angelique Kerber, and was forced to miss the French Open as a result.

"It is with great sadness that I’m announcing my withdrawal from The Championships as my calf injury has not fully recovered," she wrote on Instagram

"I gave it everything I had in order to be ready to play Wimbledon and after having such special memories from 2 years ago, I was excited and honored to step back on these beautiful courts as defending champion" she added