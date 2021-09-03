Sidharth Shukla's Old Message To MS Dhoni Going Viral

In tragic news on Thursday morning, popular TV personality and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack. Shukla's untimely death at the age of 40 shocked not only Bollywood but the entire country, and many people found it difficult to digest the news.

Cooper Hospital stated that Sidharth died of a heart attack and that a post-mortem will be performed soon.

Many people are unaware that Shukla sent a heartfelt message to former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni last year when the CSK captain announced his retirement from international cricket on India's Independence Day 2020.

Shukla wrote, "There will be a lot of players & captains bt there can never b another #Dhoni..D man who always lead frm d front ..many play fr records you played to win and made records....India will miss you terribly.Thank you #MSDhoni & #Raina for your immense contribution to Team India !"

Not only the film and television celebrities, but cricketers also offered their tributes to their family and friends, saying it was just another reminder of how unexpected and fragile life is.

Another reminder of how fragile life is.

Heartfelt condolences to #SiddharthShukla 's family and friends.

Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zTinZmyaJ5 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 2, 2021