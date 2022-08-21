Shubman Gill Likely To Lead India Team, Deets Inside

Indian opener ShubmanGill could be named captain of the India 'A' team for the three four-day matches against New Zealand next month, as per reports

The first class matches are scheduled to begin on September 1, which will be held in Bengaluru, and the ODI series is slated to begin from September 22 to 27.

The New Zealand team has already announced its squad, and the BCCI is expected to announce the Indian team in the coming days, but according to a Times of India report, Indian Test reserve opener Shubman Gill is set to lead India in both formats

As per the Times of India report, Shams Mulani is expected to receive his first call-up to the India 'A' team following strong domestic performances. Mulani was the leading wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy's two phases last season. He took 45 wickets in six games at a healthy 16.75 average.

Expected India A Squad:

Shubman Gill (c), Yash Dubey, Hanuma Vihari, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, KS Bharat, Shams Mulani, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shardul Thakur, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Siraj, Akshay Wadkar, Shubham Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manisankar Murasingh

