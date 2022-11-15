Shubman Gill Breaks Silence On Dating Rumors With Sara Ali Khan

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan's dating rumours have been widespread on social media. The rumours started when the two were seen together in a restaurant a few months ago.

Sara and Shubman have been seen together on several occasions, but their relationship status has remained a mystery. However, it appears Shubman has finally responded to the rumours in a program.

Shubman recently appeared on Preeti and Neeti Simoes' renowned Punjabi show 'Dil Diyan Gallan,' which is hosted by Sonam Bajwa. Shubman was asked during the interview who the fittest female actress in Bollywood is. "Sara Ali Khan," he said quickly.

Following that, Sonam questioned him about whether he was dating Sara Ali Khan, to which he replied, "Maybe." Shubman later laughed and said that maybe means both yes and no. The cricketer's responses further fueled the dating rumors.

Notably, Shubman was rumoured to be dating Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar prior to the dating rumours with Sara Ali Khan.

