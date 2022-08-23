Shubman Gill Breaks Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar's Record

Shubman Gill smashed his maiden international cricket century against Zimbabwe on Monday in the third and final ODI match.

Gill recently missed out on his century when he was unbeaten on 98 in the previous series against the West Indies. The right-hand batter batted at number three and scored his maiden century in just 82 deliveries, with wickets falling from the other end. By doing so, Gill joined the ranks of great Indian batters such as Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, and Virat Kohli.

To begin with, Gill has surpassed India skipper Rohit Sharma on the list of the youngest Indian batters to achieve a century outside of India. In addition, he is one of the three youngest Indian batsmen to make an overseas century in ODI cricket.

Youngest Indian to Score Overseas Century in ODI

22 years, 41 days-Yuvraj Singh in Australia

22 years, 315 days-Virat Kohli in England

22 years 348 days-Shubman Gill vs Zimbabwe

Gill scored 130 runs and also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record. The previous highest ODI score by an Indian against Zimbabwe was 127* by Sachin Tendulkar in the first ODI of a three-match series in 1998.