Shubman Gill 4th Indian to Achieve This Milestone

Shubman Gill maintained his purple streak in 2023, scoring the fifth century of the season. With his century he becomes only the second Indian to score a century in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

Gill joined a select group of batsmen who have scored hundreds in all forms in a single year. Shubman Gill is only the tenth player to join this ranking. Three other Indians have reached this illustrious milestone.

Suresh Raina became the first player to achieve this feat when he made a century in his Test debut in 2010. KL Rahul joined Raina on this list in 2016. Rahul made his Test debut in 2014. On his ODI debut against Zimbabwe, he hit a century.

Rohit Sharma joined Raina and Rahul on the list in 2017. Gill joined this famous list after scoring a century in all forms after six years. In 2023, Gill has three ODI centuries, one T20I century, and one Test century. The three One-Day International tonnes include a double-century against New Zealand.

